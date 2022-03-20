Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three more Covid-linked deaths reported

Three more Covid-linked deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

A further 1,640 positive cases have also been confirmed in the past 24 hours here, the Department of Health said on Sunday.

On Saturday the department announced six further deaths of people who have previously tested positive for Covid-19 here. And 1,708 confirmed cases of the virus were notified in the last 24-hour reporting period, officials also said on Saturday.

The Department of Health's dashboard is not updated at the weekend, but on Friday 509 people with Covid were in hospital in Northern Ireland, down from 515 on Thursday.

Three patients were in intensive care with the virus.

A total of 3,745,922 vaccines have now been administered here.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said it expects the spring booster vaccinations to be completed in April and May.