Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three weeks without Covid-19 death

NI death toll remains at 556Scroll down to read Monday's blog

Northern Ireland has gone three weeks without a Covid-19 related death.

Northern Ireland has gone three weeks without a death from Covid-19.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show it has been 21 days since the last person died from coronavirus, with the death toll remaining at 556.

Over the weekend another 40 positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed bringing the total to 5,988 since the pandemic began.

The new cases were detected after 4,632 tests were carried out on 3,206 people.

There are currently three Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with two in intensive care units.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently five active outbreaks of the virus with 171 being closed after the virus was found to no longer be present.

Read more Surgeons twiddling thumbs as nursing shortage puts ops in NI on hold: consultant

It comes as Health Minister Robin Swann appealed to his Executive colleagues to end the mixed messaging on face masks and to warn the public if they are not worn, it will be enforced.

Face coverings are encouraged, but not mandatory for shops in Northern Ireland. Retailers raised concerns over how a compulsory position would be enforced with fears it would fall to their staff.

The Executive has said it will review the matter on August 20. Something Mr Swann wants brought forward.

In a letter to the Executive, reported by the BBC, Mr Swann says he does not believe there will be enough take up of people wearing face coverings and the public should be warned there will be enforcement.

He added that the current policy is being viewed by some as "vague and confusing". He said there had been "differences in opinion" around the Executive table.

Last month, on the announcement of encouraging the public to wear face masks, Mr Swann had to quickly issue a second statement which removed the term "mandatory".