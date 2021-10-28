Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Travellers able to use cheaper lateral flow tests

Travellers arriving back into Northern Ireland will soon no longer be required to take the more expensive PCR test when returning from non-red list countries.

The Department of Health said fully vaccinated passengers will now have the choice of taking the cheaper lateral flow Covid-19 test on or before day two of their arrival.

The change will take effect from 4am on October 31.

The move comes on the back of a similar change introduced earlier this week in England.

Travellers will still need to complete a passenger locator form before they return.

The department said anyone who tests positive with a lateral flow test will then be required to book a free confirmatory PCR test and will have to isolate for ten days.

If the PCR test returns negative, the isolation period can end.

For outbound travel abroad lateral flow tests must be purchased from a private provider with NHS Test and Trace tests unable to be used for international travel.

For those unvaccinated, they must still complete a passenger locator form, take a pre-departure test, have booked a PCR day 2 and day 8 test package and complete 10 days self-isolation on return from a non-red country.

Those arriving into Northern Ireland from red list countries will still have to follow all testing and quarantine requirements.

From 4am on November 1 mandatory hotel quarantine will no longer be required, with all remaining countries removed from the list.

Meanwhile, nine deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health along with 1,122 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total of Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland to 2,684.