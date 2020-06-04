Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Travellers who breach restrictions will face £1,000 fine

NI death toll rises to 535 with one further deathFurther easing of lockdown measures from MondayR between 0.7 and 0.9Scroll down to see how Thursday unfolded

First Minister Arlene Foster, Health Minister Robin Swann and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill during the daily media broadcast in the Long Gallery at Parliament Buildings, Stormont on Thursday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The Executive has announced fines of £1,000 for those who breach new regulations around travel to Northern Ireland from outside the UK.

The plans, which mean people travelling into NI will have to self isolate for 14 days, will come into play on Monday June 8 in line with plans in Great Britain.

First Minister Arlene Foster said there was a "palpable sense of relief" as Northern Ireland slowly emerges from lockdown but warned "we musn't lose our sense of perspective".

Further lockdown restrictions are to be eased across NI from Monday.

Speaking at the Stormont press conference, Mrs Foster said she understood why crowds gathered at Belfast's City Hall on Wednesday to protest the "horrific" death of George Floyd in the US but appealed for them to find alternative ways to show their anger.

"They need to think very carefully about whether there are other safer ways to protest," she said.

"Many have cancelled mass gatherings for very good reasons," she added. "People have been denied the opportunity to attend the funerals of their family, friends and relatives."

Health Minister Robin Swann added: "Don't let your anger risk you, your family's life or the safety of someone else."

He told the press conference that 7,255 care home residents and almost 8,500 staff have now been tested for coronavirus so far in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health confirmed another single death on Thursday, bringing the toll to 535. A further 33 tests returned positive of the 1,856 conducted.

Seven people remain in intensive care and 68 care homes are dealing with an outbreak.

The R rate - the reproductive rate of the virus - is currently between 0.7 and 0.9.

From Monday, people shielding from the virus will be able to go outside with people from their own household or one person from another household, provided social distancing measures are followed.

Outdoor sports facilities will be allowed to reopen, as will "outdoor non-food retailers", including car showrooms, and retail outlets with low customer numbers that have direct street access or direct access within a retail park.

Outdoors weddings can also go ahead, with a limited of 10 people.

People will also be able to leave their homes to tend to the needs or welfare of animals.

