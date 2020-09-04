Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two Covid deaths in last 48 hours linked to outbreak at Craigavon Area Hospital

NISRA figures show 873 Covid-related deaths up to August 28, while DoH death toll rises to 564Health minister calls for "thorough and expeditious investigation" after two Craigavon Hospital patients die after testing positive amid Covid outbreakAlmost 3m meals claimed in NI under Eat Out to Help Out SchemeExecutive writes to Treasury over furlough schemeScroll down for updates as they happened

Craigavon Area Hospital is currently closed to visitors due to the outbreak

Two patients at Craigavon Area Hospital, where there has been an outbreak of Covid-19, have died after testing positive for the virus in the last 48 hours.

The two patients, a man and woman aged between 60 and 79, were previously treated on the Haematology Ward, where 14 patients have tested positive.

It brings the Covid death toll recorded by the Department of Health in the region to 564.

A Southern Trust spokesperson said: "We are profoundly sorry about these deaths and extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of those who have passed away.

"A third patient who had been treated on the Haematology Ward was discharged home and has since sadly passed away with a Covid19 positive diagnosis but this was not the primary cause of death."

Some 17 members of staff on the ward have also tested positive and are currently off and self-isolating, while a further 42 staff members have been identified as potential contacts and are currently self-isolating.

Another Covid cluster has also been confirmed in Ward 3 South, where two members of staff and one patient have tested positive. There are currently 14 staff members self-isolating.

A total of 56 staff connected with clusters at the hospital are currently off self-isolating.

An investigation into the clusters is ongoing.

This situation demands a thorough and expeditious investigation. Patients and bereaved families are entitled to answers. Health Minister Robin Swann

The Department of Health has confirmed 61 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

A total of 7,503 cases of the virus have been diagnosed since the outbreak began.

Some 439 people have tested positive for Covid in the last seven days. There are currently 17 patients with the virus in hospital, with three patients in intensive care.

A total of 19 care homes across Northern Ireland are also dealing with outbreaks.

Separate figures released earlier on Friday show that there were four Covid-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland last week, according to new figures.

That was two fewer than the previous week.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show there have been 873 deaths relating to the virus since the outbreak here up to August 28. The comparable figure from the Department of Health (DoH) to the same date was 561.

NISRA figures differ from the daily tally reported by the DoH as they include fatalities where Covid-19 was considered a factor and mentioned on the death certificate, whereas DoH figures include deaths where the person previously tested positive for coronavirus.

Of the 873 deaths, 462 (52.9%) took place in hospital, 351 (40.2%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 52 (6.0%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Further analysis shows that of the 432 deaths of care home residents in the year to August 28, 351 (81.3%) occurred in care homes, while 81 happened in hospitals.

