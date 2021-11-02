Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 1,114 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,716

Two new deaths linked to coronavirus have been announced by the Department of Health on Tuesday.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,716.

Tuesday’s figures also reveal a further 1,114 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 3,241 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 277,334 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 42 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, an increase of four on the week before.

Over the past seven days 8,087 people have tested positive, a decrease from 8,593 the week before.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 108%, and nine facilities are over capacity.

There are 381 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 427 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 36 people are currently in intensive care, the same number as from Monday’s figure.

There were 192 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 230 the previous week.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

There are currently 47 active outbreaks in care homes – a reduction of three compared to the past week.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 2,672,447 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,329,893 first doses.

There were 4,221 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 87,776 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Meanwhile, Health minister Robin Swann has said he is "slightly disappointed" by the rate of the rollout of Covid-19 booster vaccinations in Northern Ireland.

He also told MLAs "everything was on the table" when asked if he would consider reintroducing mass walk-in vaccination centres to speed up the programme.

"In regards to the booster programme, can I say I am slightly disappointed in where we are,” said Mr Swann.

"I have engaged with our CMO (chief medical officer) and our vaccination team to see exactly where we are.

"While we have been able to support our GPs, one of the things that didn't keep up was actually putting the data on to our vaccine management system.

"We have now asked PHA (the Public Health Agency) to look at how they can actually enhance that administration system."

Asked if he would consider the return of walk-in vaccine centres to speed up the booster programme, Mr Swann said: "When we met yesterday everything was on the table.

"We are looking at where we can go. I want to see where community pharmacies and GPs can actually start to deliver."