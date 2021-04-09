Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 113 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,125

Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported another two coronavirus death and 113 new cases.

The death toll has risen 2,125.

In all 1,895 were tested in the past 24 hours bringing the total tested to just over 898,000 with 118,032 found positive.

There have been 553 new cases in the past seven days, down from 841 the previous week.

Death are also down over the past seven days from nine to eight.

Hospital capacity in Northern Ireland is at 102% with seven facilities operating at or above their capacity.

There are 99 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 10 in intensive care.

Five care homes are dealing with an outbreak. In total there have been 645 outbreaks at hospitals.

A total of 987,819 vaccinations have been carried out, with 9,017 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccine rollout began in December, 806,005 people have received their first dose and 181,814 their second.