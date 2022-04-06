Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 1,155 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,348

Two Covid-19-related deaths and a further 1,155 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

One of the deaths reported occurred outside the current recording period.

The latest figures, issued on Wednesday, take the total number of Covid related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 3,348.

A total of 693,292 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Under current NI rules since January 5, people who tested positive on a Lateral Flow Test no longer need to get a PCR.

Over the past seven days 7,552 people have tested positive, a decrease from 11,311 the week before.

Some 24 Covid-linked deaths have been recorded in NI during the past seven days - a decrease from 31 the week before.

There are currently 519 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 219 admissions in the last seven days - a decrease from 299 recorded the week before.

The figures show five people are currently in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 108% capacity.

Nine of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating over capacity according to the latest figures.

There are currently 148 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 3,762,021 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 984,245 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.