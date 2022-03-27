Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 1,172 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,301

Two further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen nine further deaths in total, with seven deaths recorded on Saturday.

Another 1,172 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, meaning the weekend has seen more than 2,600 positive cases in the region, with 1,465 recorded on Saturday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 3,301.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show, as of noon on Sunday, there have been 3,753,328 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,423,330 first doses and 1,330,150 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 979,235 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.