Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 1,276 new cases

Death toll stands at 2,581

Most were reported in people who got the Pfizer vaccine, with 10 notified after getting the Moderna jab. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Two new deaths linked to coronavirus have been announced by the Department of Health on Friday.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,581

A further 1,276 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 4,126 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 247,432 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 16 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, down from 26 the week before.

Over the past seven days 8,295 people have tested positive, an increase from 7,557 the week before.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 102%, and eight facilities are over capacity.

Read more Belfast International Airport braced for four years of Covid disruption as revenue takes £30m hit

There are 360 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 386 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 35 people are currently in intensive care, an increase of two from Thursday’s figure.

There were 184 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 200 the previous week.

There are currently 69 active outbreaks in care homes – the same figure compared to the past week.

By noon on Friday, a total of 2,545,973 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,315,167 first doses.

There were 1,139 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 12,606 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 48 of the 380 deaths registered in the past seven days, a decrease of seven from the week before.

The statistics from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show the total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered to October 1 2021 has now reached 3,473.

The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, is 2,565.

Nisra's figures are higher, because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.