Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 1,305 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,230

Two further deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,305 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

One of the deaths recorded came outside the department recording period.

The latest figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,230.

A further 1,305 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 4,657 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 168,400 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 25 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, down from 30 the week before.

Over the past seven days 9,063 people have tested positive, up from 8,272 the week before.

There are currently 311 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 41 in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 103%, and seven facilities are over capacity.

There were 226 Covid admissions in the past week, up from 216 the previous week.

There are currently 105 active outbreaks in care homes – an increase of six in the past week.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 2,335,798 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,240,811 first doses.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister Robin Swann said vaccination clinics will continue throughout August and September

Mr Swann said: “The walk-in clinics continue to be effective at reaching people. Encouragingly, this shows that there is still demand for vaccination.

"We will continue to work hard to keep increasing the take-up rate. As well as protecting more people from the virus, this will also support our hospitals during what will be an extremely difficult autumn and winter.”

The pop-up walk-in clinics provide first vaccine doses to everyone aged 16 plus. No appointment is needed.

In addition, 16 and 17-year-olds can get Pfizer first jabs without appointments at Northern Ireland’s regional vaccination centres.

Anyone aged 18 and over can book a Moderna first dose appointment at participating community pharmacies. The number of participating pharmacies in NI offering appointments now stands at 34 and this will be increased further by this weekend.