Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 1,320 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,554

A member of the Intensive Care team treats Covid-19 patients at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

A further two deaths linked to Covid and 1,320 positive cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

Wednesday’s figures now mean the death toll stands at 2,554.

Hospitals are sitting at 105% occupancy with 10 out of the 12 sites over capacity.

There are a total of 346 patients confirmed with Covid in hospital, of which 29 are currently in ICU and 27 on ventilation.

There are 76 active breakouts in care homes.

A total of 7,633 positive tests have been recorded over the past seven days – compared to 7,907 in the previous week.

According to health officials, 2,521,931 vaccines have been administered to date.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann ruled out calling for a police probe into the Covid-19 deaths of more than 1,000 care home residents in Northern Ireland.

Robin Swann said he has “no plans” to call for an investigation similar to one currently taking place in Scotland.

A special Crown Office unit was set up in May to examine Covid-linked deaths at 474 care homes in Scotland and is working under the name Operation Koper.

In a written question to Mr Swann, Independent MLA Claire Sugden asked what plans he has to call for a similar investigation.

Mr Swann said: “I have no plans currently to call for an investigation into care home deaths similar to Operation Koper in Scotland.

“I fully expect there to be a full review of our response to Covid-19 within Northern Ireland at a later date, including the virus’s impact on care homes and the health and social care (HSC) response.

“My Department and the wider HSC will play its part in this so that we can ensure that appropriate lessons are learned and any necessary action taken.”

Meanwhile the rollout of the vaccination booster programme will begin at care homes.

Health Trust vaccinator teams are bringing the boosters to care home residents and staff in a planned programme. First doses will also be available for anyone who has not yet been vaccinated.

The wider NI booster dose programme will begin in October for those eligible. These include: frontline health and social care staff; all adults aged 50 years or over; all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19; adult carers; and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

There has also been a fresh plea for pregnant women to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their babies from Covid.

The Department’s Midwifery Officer, Dr Dale Spence said: “Expecting a baby is an exciting time but it’s natural that parents-to-be may also feel anxious. I want to assure you that the safety of you and your baby is our priority.

“Unfortunately we are seeing pregnant women require acute hospital care after acquiring Covid-19. The safest and most effective way of protecting you and your baby from Covid-19 is through vaccination.