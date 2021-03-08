Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 144 cases as some pupils return to school

A further two people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 144 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll to 2,077 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 113,789. Some 1,224 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

There are currently 220 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 35 in intensive care and 25 requiring ventilation.

Hospitals are operating at 90% capacity.

A total of 18 care homes are dealing with Covid outbreaks.

Read more Weir hopes for fast-tracked return to classes in NI

Meanwhile. some pupils have returned to school on Monday for the first time since the latest lockdown started in December.

P1 to P3 pupils returned to classes, however they are set to go back to remote learning after two weeks.

No date has yet been set for the wider return of all pupils in Northern Ireland to school - with the Education Minister Peter Weir urging his Executive colleagues to push ahead for the return of all pupils to school.

"I want to see that moving as quickly as can be safely accommodated," said Mr Weir on Monday.

"I want to see the P1 to P3s remaining in school throughout and I want to see an early return for the remainder of primary and also the remainder of secondary school pupils."