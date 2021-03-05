Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 166 new cases reported

Northern Ireland death toll rises to 2,068Covid deaths fall for fifth consecutive weekBusiness support schemes extended to cover new period of restrictions

The number of people in Northern Ireland who have received their first Covid vaccination has reached almost 600,000 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A further two deaths and 166 new cases of coronavirus were reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

There have been 113,335 positive cases confirmed in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic, the death toll stands at 2,068.

This includes 1,266 positive cases in the last seven days which, a 562 decrease compared to the previous week.

In Northern Ireland hospitals there are now 242 Covid-19 patients, including 29 in intensive care. Hospital occupancy is at 92%.

A total of 65 patients are on ventilators, including 27 with Covid-19.

There are 18 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland care homes.

Earlier on Friday new figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) showed the weekly toll of coronavirus deaths here has fallen again for the fifth week in a row.

There were 44 deaths involving Covid-19 registered between February 20 and 26.

Nisra data gathered from death certificates in which Covid was named as a factor provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

Meanwhile Economy Minister Diane Dodds has announced the extension of two business support schemes to cover the new period of Covid restrictions.

Payments for the Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme (CRBSS) and Large Tourism Hospitality Business Support Scheme (LTHBSS) will now continue up to March 31.

Minister Dodds said: “I know how much businesses across Northern Ireland need to be supported during the Covid pandemic so I am pleased that we are able to extend the time period covered by these two grant schemes.

“Our business support grants are protecting jobs and businesses now as we plan for the rebuilding and recovery of the economy and the reopening of businesses when it is safe to do so.”