Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 1,669 new cases reported

Two further coronavirus-related death have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen six further deaths in total, with four deaths also recorded on Saturday.

Another 1,669 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, meaning the weekend has seen more than 3,700 positive cases in the region, with 2,032 recorded on Saturday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 3,252.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 3,738,776 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,421,473 first doses and 1,326,668 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 970,167 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.