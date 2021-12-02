Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 2,272 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,881.

The Department of Health has reported two new deaths linked to coronavirus on Thursday.

It takes the total number of Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,881.

A further 2,272 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 6,738 individuals tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 323,211 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began, with 12,122 testing positive in the last seven days.

Some 17 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI since last Thursday, a decrease from 37 on the week before.

Hospitals remain under pressure in the region with capacity in the system standing at 104%.

There are currently 324 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals.

Thursday’s statistics show 30 people are in intensive care, the same as Wednesday’s figure with 28 people on ventilators.

There were 143 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 198 the previous seven days.

There are also currently 34 active outbreaks in care homes as of 2pm on December 2.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 3,068,005 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, including 1,372,426 first doses.

There were 11,884 total jabs (first, second and third/booster doses) administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 404,767 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

On Thursday, a report from the Department of Health also found that unvaccinated over fifties are four times more likely to die from coronavirus than fully vaccinated people in the same age group.

The survey of deaths between October 25 and November 21 showed that they are four times more likely to be hospitalised too.

Over 19% of hospital inpatients aged over 50 have not received one or both of the coronavirus jabs.

Unvaccinated people under the age of 50 are eight times more likely to need hospitalisation from Covid-19.

Whilst the numbers for this age group admitted to hospital are lower, 62% of adult Covid-19 inpatients aged under 50 that have been in hospital between October 25 and November 21 of this year have been unvaccinated.