Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 241 new cases reported

A further two coronavirus deaths were reported on Friday (PA)

A further two deaths and 241 new cases of coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

There have been 112,173 positive cases confirmed in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic, while the death toll stands at 2,050.

This includes 1,797 positive cases in the last seven days which shows a decrease of 267 compared to the previous week.

In Northern Ireland hospitals there are now 335 Covid-19 patients, including 36 patients in intensive care. Hospital occupancy is at 96%.

A total of 63 patients are on ventilators, including 29 with Covid-19.

There 28 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland care homes.

The latest figures published on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) showed the weekly toll of coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland has fallen again with 61 deaths in the most recent week reported.

Nisra data gathered from death certificates in which Covid was named as a factor provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.