Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 2,486 positive cases confirmed by Department of Health

Northern Ireland’s death toll rises to 3,195Another 2,486 positive cases reported in 24 hours

The Department of Health has reported another two people have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Another 2,486 positive cases were also reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland’s death toll has reached 3,195 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 24 people have now died after contracting the virus in the past seven days.

There has been 16,247 positive cases in the last week, down from 18,880 in the previous seven days.

The figures were compiled in the 24 hours up to 10am on Thursday.

Hospital occupancy is at 107%. There are five Covid-19 confirmed patients in intensive care with four of those on a ventilator. A total of 483 Covid patients are currently in hospital.

And 165 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

As of 12pm on Thursday, a total of 3,716,310 vaccines have been administered.