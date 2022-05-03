Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 281 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,423

Two Covid-19 related deaths and a further 281 new cases have been reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday.

The latest figures issued take the total number of Covid related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 3,423.

A total of 708,321 positive tests for the virus have now been recorded in Northern Ireland.

Those with Covid-19 symptoms here are no longer required to take a PCR test from April 22, with testing sites closing from this date.

Therefore, statistics may not provide an up-to-date reflection of the prevalence of the virus.

Over the past seven days 1,964 people have tested positive.

Some seven Covid-linked deaths have been recorded in NI during the past seven days.

There are currently 284 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 64 admissions in the last seven days.

The figures show one person is currently in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 104% capacity.

Eight of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating over capacity according to the latest figures.

There are currently 82 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,816,828 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 1,028,895 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.