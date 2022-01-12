Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 2,922 new cases recorded

Death toll stands at 3,017

Two new deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 2,922 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

It takes the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,017.

The latest figures come as Boris Johnson faced intense scrutiny in the House of Commons over his attendance at a "bring your own booze" party held in the grounds of Downing Street during the first lockdown in May 2020.

A total of 469,212 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 27,934 people have tested positive, a decrease from 54,921 the week before.

Some 16 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 22 on the week before.

There are currently 439 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 29 people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 108% capacity with nine facilities over capacity.

There were 247 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 299 the previous week.

There are currently 205 active outbreaks in care homes, an increase of 37 on the previous seven days.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 3,593,453 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 864,482 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

The figures come as, Mr Johnson apologised during Prime Minister’s Questions for having attended the event, but many MPs called for his resignation, including Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry, who said Mr Johnson’s apology was “too little, too late”.

Labour Leader Keir Starmer mentioned the DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon in his remarks when criticising the Prime Minister during the sitting.

Mr Shannon broke down in tears on Tuesday as he told fellow MPs how his mother-in-law had died alone with Covid during the pandemic.

Speaking, Mr Starmer asked Mr Johnson: "He [Jim Shannon] was following the rules whilst the Prime Minister was partying in Downing Street. Is the Prime Minister really so contemptuous of the British public that he thinks he can just ride this out?”

Responding, Mr Johnson offered a “heartfelt apology”.