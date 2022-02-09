Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 3,837 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,138

Two new Covid-19-related deaths and a further 3,837 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures on Wednesday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,138.

A total of 577,078 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 24,156 people have tested positive, a decrease from 29,039 the week before.

Some 15 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days a reduction from 34 the week before.

There are currently 379 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 14 people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 106% capacity.

There are currently 175 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 3,687,994 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 935,014 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson has signalled that laws requiring people in England with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be lifted within weeks.

The Prime Minister said he will present his plan for "living with Covid" when Parliament returns from a short recess on February 21.

While Northern Ireland has different rules than the other nations in the UK, the province has tended to follow on the back of moves made in Westminster.

Mr Johnson indicated that, as long as the data remains positive, the legal duty to self-isolate will be lifted a month earlier than planned.

At Prime Minister's Questions he said: "It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

"Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions - including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - a full month early."