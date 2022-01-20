Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 3,879 new cases

A further two deaths linked to coronavirus and 3,879 new cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

The total number of deaths in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 3,056.

Hospital occupancy sits at 105%, that includes 402 Covid inpatients of which 24 are in intensive care.

Northern Ireland’s vaccine rollout has now seen 3,636,745 jabs administered.

The latest figures come as the Stormont Executive is meeting today to discuss the possibility of easing Covid restrictions.

It’s reported by the PA news agency that Minister could lift easing measures in two phases, one beginning this week and the remainder next week.

The first options under consideration are lifting restrictions on hospitality, including stopping the need for table service and the “rule of six” on how many people can sit at tables.

Rules on face coverings and domestic gatherings are also being discussed.

The second phase under consideration includes allowing nightclubs to reopen, the return of indoor standing events and dancing.

Speaking on Thursday morning, First Minister Paul Givan said he was hopeful that current rules around vaccine passports and for the hospitality sector could be relaxed.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has welcomed the roll-out of new Covid-19 treatment options for vulnerable patients.

This refers to treatments previously only available to those who were hospitalised with the virus, but will now be offered to those in the community.

Over the last four weeks, over 350 patients across Northern Ireland have received either the Neutralising Monoclonal Antibody treatment (nMABs) Sotrovimab, at a Trust Outpatient Covid-19 Treatment Service, or the oral antiviral medicine Molnupiravir, to take at home.

Minister Swann commented: “It’s very encouraging to hear that patients in Northern Ireland are now benefiting from these ground-breaking drugs which have been approved by the Medicines Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

“Monoclonal antibodies and antivirals have been used by the health service since September of last year to treat patients who are hospitalised with severe Covid-19, and have been shown to improve survival and recovery time.”

He said the roll-out of these treatments to those at highest risk in the community was “a significant milestone” in the fight against coronavirus.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride, said: “The vaccination programme remains our first line of defence against Covid-19 but these treatments have an important role in lowering the risk of severe illness and death and will also reduce the number of people who need to be admitted to hospital, thus helping to ease pressures on the health service over the challenging winter months.”

Chief Pharmaceutical Officer Cathy Harrison said: “These effective new treatments have been rolled out across Northern Ireland at pace and I want to commend clinical teams in our HSC Trusts who have worked exceptionally hard to identify and deliver treatment to patients at a very challenging time for the entire health service.

“With additional drugs due to become available shortly, following approval from the MHRA, we are maximising our ability to protect vulnerable patients and prevent them from serious illness.”

Those eligible for these treatments are being prioritised for PCR testing. If they receive a positive lateral flow test they should get a confirmatory PCR test which is required to access the new treatments.

Those eligible and who receive a positive PCR test will be contacted by a clinician from the health service to discuss what treatments could be suitable.

The Department of Health advise the call could come from an unknown or withheld number.

Those who don’t hear from their Health Trust within a couple of days are told to inform their GP practice, who can contact the Trust on your behalf.

Those who test positive but do not receive any text message about treatment, but feel they are eligible, are also advised to contact their GP.

More information is available online at this location.