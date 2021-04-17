Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 99 new cases of Covid-19

People pictured in Belfast City Centre which continues to be under Covid-19 lockdown. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

There have been a further two deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Both deaths occurred within the past 24 hours and bring the death toll from the virus in the region to 2,135.

Seven people have died from the virus in the past seven days, down from ten the week before.

Another 99 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 8,539 tests were carried out on 2,149 people on Saturday.

A total of 118,950 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 796 people have tested positive for the virus, up from 621 the week before.

There are currently 70 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with eight in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 97%, while 30 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently four active outbreaks of the virus.

It comes after a leading scientist warned the Indian coronavirus mutation could "scupper" the UK's march to freedom.

Covid-19 infections across the UK dropped to the lowest level since the autumn, according to the latest figures.

But a professor of immunology has called for Britain to be on its guard against a third wave after 77 cases of another possible vaccine-busting mutation was recorded domestically.

Public Health England (PHE) reported that 73 cases of the B.1.617 variant, which was first discovered in India, had been found, while a further four cases were identified in Scotland.

Imperial College's Danny Altmann said that as a result, those arriving into the country from India should be subject to a hotel quarantine if the UK is to shut out variants that could set back the Prime Minister's lockdown easing plans.

But despite the warnings, Downing Street has insisted Boris Johnson's trip to India later this month - his first major international visit since securing a Brexit trade deal with Brussels - will go ahead.

It comes as the group advising ministers on vaccine deployment recommended that pregnant women should be offered a Covid-19 jab at the same time as the rest of the population.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) had previously only recommended that Covid-19 jabs be offered to pregnant women when their risk of exposure to the virus is high, such as health workers, or if a woman has underlying health conditions.