Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further Covid-19 deaths confirmed

NI death toll reaches 541 after two more fatalities

People living alone will be reunited with their families on Saturday after three months of coronavirus lockdown in Northern Ireland (Yui Mok/PA)

The NI death toll now stands at 541

Two further people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed.

This brings the death toll in the region to 541.

The fatalities occurred and were reported within the current reporting period, from 10am on June 12 to 10am on June 13.

A further 1,354 Covid-19 lab tests on 995 people have been carried out in the last 24 hours, resulting in 3 positive cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 4,841.

There are currently 55 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland, while 90 outbreaks have been resolved.

Meanwhile, people living alone will be reunited with their families on Saturday after three months of coronavirus lockdown in Northern Ireland.

They will be able to meet with one other household to combat loneliness caused by the restrictions, First Minister Arlene Foster said.

It means an isolated grandparent will be able to see grandchildren again, or partners separated by the pandemic since March can meet up.

There is no social distancing restriction attached, so a grandparent will be able to hug family members once again.

People can stay overnight if they wish.

The measure was one of a raft of rule changes after Stormont ministers met on Thursday.

It followed mounting pressure from people anxious to see their loved ones and a decline in the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 and the rate of spread of the disease.

