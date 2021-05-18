Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 104 cases reported as region passes 1m first vaccine doses

Death toll now stands at 2,152

Two further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The total death toll from the virus now stands at 2,152 people.

A further 104 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,422 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 121,714 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Four people have died from the virus in the past seven days, up from two the previous week.

Over the past seven days 610 people have tested positive for the virus, down from 649 the week before.

There are currently 38 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with three in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 102%, and there are currently four active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland has passed a significant milestone as more than 1 million people have now received their first Covid-19 vaccination dose.

It means almost 70% of the adult population have now received a first dose, coming after the Department of Health confirmed on Monday that more than 500,000 people have also received their second dose.

The Health Minister Robin Swann said he “cannot praise our vaccination programme too highly”.

"It is a massive logistical undertaking and I have seen up close the dedication and the long hours that have been invested in making it work,” he said.

“Vaccination saves lives. It is vital to our hopes of a better summer and of continuing progress against the virus. It has been central to the progress we have made.

“I would again urge everyone to get their first and second jabs when their turn comes. I am certainly looking forward to getting my second AstraZeneca jab in the coming weeks.”

The head of the vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly, added: “We are determined to maintain momentum and will keep vaccinating people as quickly as supplies allow.

"As we have stated, supplies are limited at present, but we expect that to improve in June. I would once again ask people waiting their turn to be patient. Keep checking the online booking portal as new appointment slots are being opened up on a regular basis,” she said.

Joanna Sloan, Emergency Department Sister, and the first person to receive the first Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland has welcomed the news that the region has now delivered one million first doses.

Joanna said “I am delighted and so proud of my colleagues across the HSC who have now delivered 1 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccines.”

“It was an honour and a privilege to be the first person to receive the vaccine here on December 8 and reaching this milestone felt so far away at that time. We have only achieved this with the dedication of our peer vaccinators and the teams behind them managing the program.

“Thank you to every member of the public who has come forward to get their vaccine. It is so important each and every person does so to protect themselves and those around them – and that they get their second doses for longer and stronger protection.”