Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 116 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 2,111 after two further fatalitiesCases since outbreak now 116,950

As of Friday, 825,310 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland - 711,673 of which were first doses and 113,637 were second doses.

A further two people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 116 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

It brings the death toll to 2,111 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began to 116,950.

Some 1,061 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.

There are 126 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 15 in intensive care and 11 requiring ventilation.

Hospitals are operating at 93% occupancy.

Six care homes are dealing with outbreaks of Covid-19.

The news comes after First Minister Arlene Foster said she believes the UK government will offer Covid-19 vaccine stocks to Ireland once its own vaccination programme is complete.

Her comments come as The Sunday Times reports that the UK is planning to offer 3.7 million Covid jabs to Ireland, partly to help lift the lockdown in Northern Ireland.

The DUP leader, who received her first Covid jab in her Co Fermanagh constituency on Saturday morning, told RTÉ's The Week in Politics programme, vaccine sharing should and hopefully will happen.

"I think it is a runner and when I'm next speaking to him (Mr Johnson) I'll be making that point again," she said.

Read more Arlene Foster receives her first Covid-19 vaccine

She added: "I think it's important that we continue the conversation. I'll be listening very carefully to what our medical advisors are saying about the roll-out of the vaccine in Northern Ireland, where it is in the Republic of Ireland and what that means for both jurisdictions."

The Irish Government has said it is not aware of a specific UK plan to share vaccines with Ireland.

A spokesman said: "The UK has previously indicated that once it has achieved a high level of vaccination of its own population, it would consider sharing vaccines with other countries.

"We are not aware of any specific plans to share vaccines with Ireland at this stage.

"The Irish and UK governments maintain close contact across all matters of common interest."