Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 138 new cases reported by Department of Health

A further two people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 138 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

It brings the death toll to 2,109 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 116,834. Some 1,066 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.

Of the two fatalities, one happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Friday to 10am on Saturday, while the other death occurred previously.

There are 130 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 14 in intensive care and 10 requiring ventilation. Hospitals are operating at 93% occupancy.

Six care homes are dealing with outbreaks of Covid.

The news comes after First Minister Arlene Foster received her first Covid vaccine jab. The DUP leader was given an AstraZeneca jab by GP Dr John Porteous at the Castle Park leisure centre in Lisnaskea in her Co Fermanagh constituency on Saturday morning.

The 50-year-old became eligible for the vaccine earlier this month when Northern Ireland's programme opened to the 50-and-over age cohort.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann, meanwhile, will have to wait to be vaccinated as they are in the 40 to 49 age bracket.

After receiving her jab, Mrs Foster said: "I'm just delighted to take my turn and get the vaccine today.

"There is a really positive community spirit here and across all of our centres in a collective effort to combat Covid-19.

"I am grateful to all of the wonderful team of medics and volunteers who are making this happen in GP practices and centres across Northern Ireland every day of the week.

"The programme is having real results. We are seeing falling levels of infection in our over-60s and I'm heartened to see the number of active outbreaks in our care homes reduce well into single figures.

"This week we hit more milestones as over 700,000 got the vaccine for the first time and over 110,000 people got their second jab.

"I'm pleased now to be one of those important statistics. The more of us that get the vaccine, the quicker we will find our way out of this.

"The programme is now expanding with the launch of the SSE Arena facility on Monday. I would encourage everyone who is eligible to step up and get booked in, to help protect themselves and their community."