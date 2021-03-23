Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 174 new cases

Two further death and 174 new cases (Victoria Jones/PA)

There have been two further deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, as the UK marks one year since the beginning of the first lockdown.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show the deaths occurred within the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland's death toll from the virus now stands at 2,107.

Over the past seven days there have been eight deaths from the virus, down from 14 the week before.

The department also confirmed 174 new cases of Covid-19 after 2,048 tests were carried out.

A total of 116,193 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Over the past seven days 1,048 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, down from 1,211 the week before.

There are currently 159 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 14 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 100%, while 29 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently eight active outbreaks of the virus.

Today's figures come as the UK marked the anniversary of the first lockdown.

The first and deputy first ministers joined other leaders in observing a minute silence at Stormont on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the anniversary of the first lockdown announcement, Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said the region has experienced its worst year in living memory.

"It's been a hugely difficult year for so many people in Northern Ireland," she said.

"I think back to when we were told about the lockdown and I think of all the people that have lost their lives during this year, yes to Covid of course, but also those people who have passed away and who haven't been able to have the normal funerals, the normal grieving process, the normal celebration of life that would normally take place.

"I think about all of those people who have really sacrificed this year - the key workers, all of our young people, the older people who have been isolated - so it has been probably the toughest year in living memory.

"There are still some people alive who remember the Second World War, but I think it's probably been the toughest year in living memory for a lot of people.

"So, it was absolutely right that we should take a moment at 12pm to remember what has happened this year, and to hopefully look forward to better days."