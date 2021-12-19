Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 1,798 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,952

Visitors to Ireland must take an antigen test

Two further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen seven further deaths in total, with five deaths also recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,798 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,952.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 3,349,001 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,392,084 first doses and 1,290,378 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 648,032 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.

Earlier the Department of Health confirmed the extension of the Covid vaccine booster programme to 18 to 29-year-olds in Northern Ireland has been brought forward to Sunday with immediate effect.

This means the vaccine booster programme is now open to everyone aged 18 and over who received their second dose at least three months ago.

Meanwhile Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister warned modelling from health officials suggests a worst case scenario could see up to 30,000 daily Covid cases reported every day in the coming weeks.

The stark figure was revealed on BBC’s Sunday Politics programme by the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who said the virus will hit Northern Ireland “like a ton of bricks” in the coming weeks.

Ms O’Neill said health officials have told the Executive Northern Ireland could be facing 11,000 cases a day in less than a week and other modelling has shown many times this figure by the middle of January.

The minister also said Covid advisors have confirmed the peak of the Omicron variant will come in mid-January.

Ms O’Neill said ministers will meet informally over the coming days before an official briefing from health officials on Wednesday.

The minister said we are potentially going through the “worst time throughout the pandemic” and said more information about the impact on hospitalisations in Northern Ireland will start to emerge from health officials this week.