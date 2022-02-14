Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 2,465 cases

A further 2,465 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Two people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and a further 2,465 people have tested positive for the virus, the Department of Health has said.

Some 19 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a slight decrease from 22 the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,156.

There are currently 171 active outbreaks in care homes.

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours brings the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 590,866.

Over the past seven days 21,018 people have tested positive, a decrease from 26,494 cases the previous seven days.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 35 and 39.

There are 437 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 13 confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. Six of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 105% with nine hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Causeway, Craigavon, Mater, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

By noon on Monday, a total of 3,697,878 vaccines and 942,176 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.