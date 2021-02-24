Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 260 new cases

Two new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

This brings the total deaths in Northern Ireland to 2,043 as of 10am on Wednesday.

A further 260 positive cases of the virus have been reported, meaning there have been 111,651 positive cases confirmed in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

This includes 1,884 positive cases in the last seven days which shows a decrease of 202 compared to the previous week.

In Northern Ireland hospitals there are now 335 Covid-19 patients, including 136 patients in intensive care.

A total of 73 patients are on ventilators, including 35 with Covid-19.

Hospital occupancy is currently at 98% and there 38 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland care homes.