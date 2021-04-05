Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 89 new cases reported

Two new deaths from coronavirus have been reported within the past 48 hours, according to the Department of Health.

It means the death toll in Northern Ireland is now standing at 2,118.

A further 89 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

As a result of the Easter holiday, the Department of Health have not updated the Covid-19 dashboard with the full statistics.

The department said it plans to fully update the dashboard on Wednesday April 7.

Meanwhile, Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said he worried that introducing vaccine passports would make people feel they were being forced into having a jab, and would be "counterproductive".

The senior Labour MP told BBC Radio 4's World At One: "My concern is that if you want to drive up vaccination rates further - and to be fair, vaccine hesitancy has fallen in this country and we are doing very well.

"But all the evidence has always suggested that if you want to maintain confidence in vaccination, that you don't make it compulsory, don't force people to be vaccinated - you encourage people, you persuade people.

"And my worry with what the Government are suggesting is they are effectively trying to force people into taking a vaccine and I think in the end that will be counterproductive."