Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 892 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,567

Two further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen three further deaths in total, with one death recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 892 cases of coronavirus were also reported in the latest figures from the department.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,567

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,530,463 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

The Department also confirmed 5,989 third booster doses of the vaccine have been administered.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, immunosuppressed people in Northern Ireland are expected to be notified shortly about receiving a third dose of the vaccine, according to BBC NI.

The Department of Health told the BBC: "They will be receiving a letter shortly advising them to book online to receive the third dose.

"Those identified by GPs will be given a letter advising them to receive a third dose at a community pharmacy.”

The drive to offer booster vaccinations to this cohort began in the Republic of Ireland last week, with older people to be offered the jabs there in the coming days.

In Northern Ireland, the department said it expected the bulk of third-dose vaccinations to happen over the next few weeks.

An estimated 900,000 people will be eligible to receive a booster jab here.