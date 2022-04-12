Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 927 cases

The deaths of two further people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health has also notified another 927 positive cases of the virus in the previous 24-hour period.

There have been 5,987 new cases in the past seven days – down from 8,058 in the previous seven days.

Under current NI rules since January 5, people who tested positive on a lateral flow test no longer need to get a PCR.

On Tuesday morning, there were 440 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom three are in intensive care. One patient is being ventilated.

Some 21 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease from 26 the previous seven days.

A total of 3,768,325 vaccines have been administered.

On Monday, it was confirmed by the Department of Health that three people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,369.

All hospitals barring Daisy Hill, Downe and Lagan Valley have said they are currently operating over capacity.