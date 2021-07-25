Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths recorded as Health Minister announces one million fully vaccinated

Those most at risk are younger age groups who are not vaccinated

Northern Ireland has recorded another two deaths linked to Covid-19 according to the Department for Health on Sunday.

The death toll now stands at 2,170.

Another 1,264 positive cases were recorded, representing a small drop on Saturday’s figure but still 537 more cases than the previous Sunday’s figure.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weeken, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister Robin Swann has announced one million people in Northern Ireland are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Health Minister has also penned an open letter in Monday’s Belfast Telegraph in which he is urging people to take up the offer of a vaccine with “one more plea”.

The Department of Health confirmed that Northern Ireland has surpassed another COVID-19 vaccine milestone with around 70% of the adult population now having received both doses.

Mr Swann, said: “Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme has been an outstanding success to date and has helped us take significant strides towards the more normal life that we all want to see return.

“Rolling out the vaccination programme has required a huge amount of hard work and dedication so to all involved please accept my sincere gratitude. I appreciate the long hours you have worked to ensure that we could give the people of Northern Ireland protection from this virus.

“For all those who have already come forward for vaccination, thank you. You have helped play your part in getting us to where we are. You have helped to protect yourself, those around you and our health service.

“We have all seen cases rise over recent weeks and we are now also beginning to see hospitalisations increase too – albeit at a lower rate, thanks to the effectiveness of our vaccination programme. If we can make a concerted effort to increase vaccine uptake in the next week or so, this can help make a decisive difference, in terms of preventing serious illness and hospitalisations.

“Our regional vaccination centres are closing for first doses in less than seven days so please if you’re not vaccinated, make it your priority to get a first dose as soon as you can."

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “Make no mistake about it – this is a life-saving vaccination programme. There are many people alive here today because they have been vaccinated. This virus is not going away and increasingly the only way we all get back to doing more of the things we want to do is for more of the population to be vaccinated.”