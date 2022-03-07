Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two more deaths and 2,053 cases

Over the past seven days 14,974 people have tested positive, a decrease from 15,194 cases the previous seven days.

The Department of Health confirmed on Monday that two people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Some 18 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease from 24 the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,232.

There are currently 158 active outbreaks in care homes.

A further 2,053 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 638,840.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 35 and 39.

There are 466 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with two confirmed in ICU. Both of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 104% with eight hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Causeway, Craigavon, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

By noon on Monday, a total of 3,731,329 vaccines and 965,161 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.