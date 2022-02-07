Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two more deaths and 3,105 new cases

Death toll now stands at 3,130

3.6 million vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The Department for Health has reported a further two coronavirus-linked deaths and 3,105 new cases.

In the past seven days 25,884 positive cases have been reported compared to 29,690 in the previous seven days.

Over the same period there have been 16 deaths which is down from 35 deaths the previous week.

The Lisburn and Castlereagh council area has the highest seven-day rate of transmission at 1,783 per 100k of population.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 10 and 14 years at 12.6%.

Hospitals are at 102% capacity with seven hospitals running over capacity.

There are 362 Covid inpatients, of whom 14 are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 182 active outbreaks.

The current death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 3,130.

To date a total of 3,112,623 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 931,461 booster jabs.