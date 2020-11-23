Coronavirus Northern Ireland: UK-wide Christmas plan to be announced this week as PM warns 'we're not out of the woods yet' despite vaccines

UK-wide plan for lifting restrictions at Christmas to be announcedThree deaths and 280 new cases in NIExecutive unveils financial support package for businessesScroll down to see how Monday unfolded

A UK-wide plan to relax coronavirus restrictions over the Christmas period will be announced later this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Monday evening Mr Johnson warned that "we're not out of the woods yet" despite the positive vaccine news from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine team.

The news follows positive results from Pfizer and Moderna but none of the jabs has yet been approved for use and getting people inoculated will be a major undertaking.

The PM said: "We can hear the drumming hooves of the cavalry coming over the brow of the hill but they are not here yet.

"Even if all three vaccines are approved, even if the production timetables are met - and vaccines notoriously fall behind in their production timetables - it will be months before we can be sure we have inoculated everyone that needs a vaccine."

Mr Johnson said that that "things will look and feel very different" after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing.

But he warned the months ahead "will be hard, they will be cold, they include January and February when the NHS is under its greatest pressure".

The PM again promised a relaxation of restrictions over Christmas, but said details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, we feel this year we deserve it.

"But this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties.

"'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives."

It comes after the Department of Health announced there have been three further deaths and 280 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

It brings to 936 the total number of recorded coronavirus deaths and the overall number of confirmed cases to 50,064.

The three deaths occurred in the Causeway Coast and Glens, Mid Ulster and the Newry, Mourne and Down areas.

There are 438 confirmed inpatients with the virus and 37 patients in intensive care units.

Earlier on Monday, the Stormont Executive agreed a support package ahead of two weeks of strict restrictions from Friday to suppress the spread of coronavirus.

Northern Ireland's Finance Minister Conor Murphy has announced a £300 million support package including over £200 million for businesses and £98 million to support vulnerable groups.

The Minister said the funding comes from £400 million which Stormont received from the Treasury two weeks ago.

