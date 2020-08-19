Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: 34 new cases of Covid-19 as Swann confirms he will recommend new restrictions

Northern Ireland has the highest infection rate out of the UK and IrelandRobin Swann says he will ask the Executive to restrict gatherings amid concerns local lockdowns could be implementedMid and East Antrim records 80 cases in last seven days, while NI death toll remains at 559Scroll down to follow our live blog

A slightly more humorous face mask sign in a barbers shop in Belfast. Photo By Justin Kernoghan

No further deaths and 34 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The death toll remains at 559.

Among the 2,140 people tested, 34 positive cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 6,505.

So far 184,458 people have been tested for the virus.

There is currently seven Covid-19 patients in hospital, however none of these patients are in intensive care.

There is seven active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has said that a limit on gatherings both inside and outside, as well as at sporting events are likely to be announced following tomorrow's Executive meeting.

Speaking on the Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster, Mr Swann said he will be making a number of recommendations to executive colleagues when they meet tomorrow which will help "arrest that spread of this virus".

"There isn't any possibility of us continuing as normal following tomorrow's Executive meeting. The recommendations we will be making to the Executive is to take further steps in regards to implementing some of the restrictions we have removed in the past," Mr Swann said.

Mr Swann also called for the public to re-engage with the simple public health guidelines.

Here's how Wednesday unfolded: