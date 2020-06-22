Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: Executive to discuss allowing gatherings of up to six people indoors

The Northern Ireland Executive is to meet today to discuss allowing gatherings of up to six people indoors, the Belfast Telegraph understands.

At present groups of people cannot meet indoors, as the coronavirus can spread more easily.

From Saturday, June 13, people who live alone can form a small support unit by visiting one other household. This includes staying over in the other household.

People are allowed to gather outdoors with up to 10 other people who are not members of your household, but social distancing must be maintained.

It comes after it was announced there have been no new deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday.

Four new cases of the virus have been diagnosed.

The Northern Ireland death toll now stands at 545, with 4,870 cases diagnosed.

Follow Monday's live coverage below: