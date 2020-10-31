Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: Foster says NI restrictions will be lifted as planned as Johnson announces month-long lockdown in England

Arlene Foster says current restrictions in NI will end on November 13, while Michelle O'Neill says they will be reviewed on that dateBoris Johnson: Furlough scheme to be extended until DecemberDoH death toll passes 700, with 649 new cases announcedAverage positive rate per 100k people in last seven days at 277 in NI, down from 372 the previous week11 ICU beds available in NI hospitals where occupancy at 96%Scroll down to read Saturday's updates

Northern Ireland schools are set to reopen on Monday and current coronavirus restrictions here will end "as planned" on November 13, First Minister Arlene Foster has said.

It comes as Boris Johnson announced further COVID-19 restrictions across the whole of England, set to be put in place on Thursday for a month.

Mr Johnson warned that "Christmas is going to be different this year" but added that by taking action now he hoped that families could be together.

Until December 2, people in England will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific reasons, such as education, work or food shopping.

Schools, colleges and universities will remain open and those who cannot work from home will be allowed to continue going to their workplaces.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will close across the country but will be able to offer takeaway and delivery services.

Non-essential shops, hairdressers, gyms, leisure and entertainment venues will also be shut.

Mixing of households will be banned, although support bubbles and childcare bubbles will remain and children will still be able to move between homes if their parents are separated.

Mrs Foster said any measures in Northern Ireland must be focused on living with the virus.

"We must adapt to coexist with the virus. That means increasing hospital and testing capacity," she said on Saturday.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill tweeted: "New restrictions announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson do not apply to the North

"Current restrictions remain in place and will be reviewed by 13th November".

On Friday, Health Minister Robin Swann said any expectation that normality will return in Northern Ireland in November is "entirely misplaced".

He said recent progress to reduce rates of the virus would be considered as the Executive decides what measures will be in place at the end of the current four week period of restrictions.

Earlier 11 deaths and 649 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health.

Seven deaths have happened since Friday morning, while four more took place outside the current reporting period. The death toll here now stands at 708.

The latest deaths have occurred in Antrim and Newtownabbey (2), Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (2), Belfast (4), Causeway Coast and Glens (1), Derry and Strabane (1) and Fermanagh (1).

There have been 5,208 new cases of the virus here in the past seven days and 38,431 cases diagnosed here since the start of the pandemic.

In Northern Ireland hospitals, there are 346 patients with the virus and 48 patients in intensive care.

