Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: Groups of up to 30 people allowed to meet outdoors, Foster announces

First Minister Arlene Foster has said groups of up to 30 will be allowed to meet outdoors in line with plans to bring an end to lockdown in Northern Ireland.

The move was agreed in a meeting of the Executive on Monday and Health Minister Robin Swann is expected to lay regulations on the issue on Monday evening.

Speaking at the Stormont press conference, Mrs Foster said the decision "will not alter the situation for indoor home visits, pubs or restaurants or indeed hotel conventions".

She reminded the public that as hairdressers, gyms and cafes reopen to act as "vital jigsaw pieces in the revival of our economy" but said it was not "business as usual".

She said the virus has not been beaten and as the hunt for the vaccine continues, we must avoid a spike in cases and appealed to the public to continue to act cautiously as some restrictions are lifted.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed that one further person has died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total death toll to 551.

There has been six positive cases confirmed, out of 964 people tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of infections to 5,757.

There are currently no patients with Covid-19 in an intensive care bed in Northern Ireland, the third such day where this has been the case.

There are 33 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes, with 16 suspected cases.

