Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: Infrastructure Minister Mallon calls for Cummings to resign after two Covid-19 deaths reported

NI death toll rises to 516Scroll down to follow today's live blog

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is alleged to have breached lockdown restrictions (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon has said Dominic Cummings should resign from his post as senior adviser following controversy surrounding a trip we made to County Durham while restrictions were in place.

Mr Cummings has been at the centre of national attention after refusing to apologise for the trip and saying it was up to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to decide whether he would continue in his post as senior government adviser.

Speaking at the Stormont press conference on Wednesday, Ms Mallon said all members of the community must stick to the rules, no matter what role they play.

She said she would love to take her three small children to see their nanny indoors.

"But that isn't safe and that isn't the rules," the Infrastructure Minister said.

"We all, no matter who we are, a government minister, special adviser, father, mother, grandfather or grandmother, we all must stick to the rules to keep each other safe."

It comes after health officials announced another two coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland death toll stands at 516.

Here's how Wednesday unfolded: