Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: Murphy calls for further extension to furlough scheme as eight further deaths and 685 new cases confirmed

Death toll recorded by the Department of Health rises to 716Mid Ulster is Northern Ireland's current hotspot, with the highest rate of infection per 100k people in last seven days

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has called for an extension of the furlough scheme beyond the end of November.

It comes after the UK government announced on Saturday the scheme would be extended by one month until December 2, having previously been expected to end on October 31.

Mr Murphy said he welcomed the one-month extension, but said he would be "pressing" for its continuation beyond this.

"Many businesses have been faced with tough decisions about redundancies which has not been helped by the lateness of this decision by the Treasury," he said.

Extending the scheme would help to provide "certainty" for businesses, he said.

Pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship will close from Thursday in England, but schools, colleges and universities will be allowed remain open.

Mr Johnson is expected to deliver a statement in the Commons on Monday.

MPs will vote on the latest restrictions on Wednesday, with Labour indicating it will back the lockdown.

Meanwhile, a further eight deaths and 685 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

There are 361 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals with the virus, and 48 patients in intensive care units.

The eight deaths occurred in Belfast (4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (2), Ards and North Down (1) and Causeway Coast and Glens (1).

The death toll here now stands at 716.

It brings to 5,145 the total number of positive cases here over the past seven days.

Elsewhere, it has emerged that a Sinn Fein MLA resigned five hours after Sunday Life confronted party chiefs over her links to the £30,000 coronavirus grant scandal.

Catherine Kelly, who represented West Tyrone at Stormont, quit on Saturday after admitting being a signatory to a party account into which £10,000 was paid in error.

Her husband Barry McColgan, the party's West Tyrone constituency manager, resigned over the issue earlier in the week.

And fire crews in Northern Ireland were attacked with fireworks and missiles during two separate incidents on Halloween night.

A two-year-old girl also received a large burn to her face when a firework was thrown into her family's back garden.

