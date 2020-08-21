Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: No new deaths and 20 cases of Covid-19 reported

Latest Nisra bulletin shows seven deaths involving Covid-19 in the week from August 8-14Head of CCEA apologises for leaving tens of thousands of young people with reduced AS and A-Level gradesScroll down to follow our live blog

There have been no further deaths and 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total number of positive cases is now 6,576.

The death toll remains at 559.

So far 251,341 people have been tested for the virus.

There are currently 10 Covid-19 patients in hospital, however none of these patients are in intensive care.

There are nine active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised that it will be "close to impossible" to enforce the toughened Covid-19 restrictions announced by Health Minister Robin Swann on Thursday.

From next week, most outdoor gatherings will be reduced from 30 to 15 people.

Certain events can have more than 15 people attending as long as a risk assessment is carried out by the organisers and safety measures are put in place.

These will include weddings, church services and sporting events, where a close adherence to social distancing and hygiene regime will apply.

The current limit on people meeting in a private dwelling has been reduced to six people from no more than two households, cut back from 10 individuals from up to four households.

Here's how Friday unfolded: