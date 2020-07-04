Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Updates on July 4

Nurse Colette McAfee, who was left fighting for her life after working at a care home at the centre of a deadly Covid-19 outbreak, has been discharged from hospital.

Colette was diagnosed with the virus after working at Clifton Nursing Home in north Belfast, where nine residents with Covid-19 have died. She spent 26 days in intensive care, where her condition was described by medics as critical.

And relations between the DUP and Sinn Fein have further deteriorated after Arlene Foster said that Michelle O'Neill's apology over scenes at Bobby Storey's funeral did not go far enough.

See how today unfolded: