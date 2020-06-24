Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: One further death and two new cases of Covid-19 recorded

NI death toll at 547Scroll down for live updates

Coronavirus COVID-19 swabs from patients are kept in a plastic sealed tub as lab technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in the microbiology laboratory inside the Specialist Virology Centre at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

There has been another coronavirus death in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings the NI death toll to 547.

Two tests were positive out of the 1,288 conducted on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 4,873.

Two patients with Covid-19 remain in intensive care.

There is an outbreak of the virus at 44 care homes with another 19 having a suspected case.

It comes as Northern Ireland's hospitality industry welcomed new guidance on how pubs, restaurants and hotels can safely reopen on July 3.

Within the document it recommends that employers provide bike racks for workers to encourage other means of transport.

It also states that radios or telephones should be used to limit employees moving around a building and people should avoid working face-to-face to limit spreading Covid-19.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds called for a review of social distancing in the Assembly on Tuesday.

