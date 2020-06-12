Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: One further death as NI's shops reopen

NI death toll at 539Scroll down to follow today's live blog

Shops in Belfast city xcentre open after coronavirus brought the shutters down. Photo by Stephen Hamilton

There has been one Covid-19 death in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings the total death toll from the virus to 539.

There have been 16 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 after 1,330 tests were carried out on 886 people.

It brings the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland to 4,838.

There are currently 343 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with eight in intensive care units.

Northern Ireland's care homes currently have 56 confirmed outbreaks of the virus, while 88 have been closed after the virus was found to no longer be present in the homes.

Read more Northern Ireland coronavirus death toll falls for sixth successive week

It comes after the latest government statistics showed the number of Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland has fallen for the sixth week in a row.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show that, in the week of May 30 to June 5, there were 19 deaths involving Covid-19.

Up to June 5, 779 people have died here in which Covid-19 was considered a factor.

Read more Stick to safety rules or risk arrest, warns Belfast International Airport boss

On Friday shops across Northern Ireland were finally able to open their doors after three months of lockdown.

Follow how today's events unfolded: