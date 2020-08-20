Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: Robin Swann announces new restrictions on gatherings

Outdoor gatherings to be restricted to 15 people, while maximum of six people from two households can gather indoors from next weekSignificant outbreak at Co Antrim meat processing plant where 35 staff have tested positivePeople arriving from Portugal won't need to self-isolate from SaturdayLeading PHA doctor claims people in NI with a positive Covid-19 diagnosis are ignoring isolation rulesNI GCSE grades increase after decision to base results on teacher estimatesScroll down to follow our live blog

The Executive has decided to tighten the restrictions on gatherings in a bid to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann, speaking at a press conference, said ministers have supported his recommendation that the restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings should be tightened.

From next week the number of people who can participate in an outdoor gathering will be reduced from 30 to 15 people.

While previous exemptions will apply, organisers of events will be required to carry out a risk assessment and put suitable measures in place for any gatherings of more than 15 people. This applies to weddings, church services and sporting events.

The current limit on people meeting in a private dwelling has been reduced to six people from no more than two households - cut back from 10 individuals from up to four households.

Mr Swann added: "These are decisions that I did not want to take. But unless we take action now I fear it would soon be too late to arrest further extensive spread of the virus."

Mr Swann confirmed that there will be no further relaxations of any other measures.

He said there was a growing problem of people "dismissing the figures" and being "flippant" about the dangers of the virus.

He added: "It is true that many of the recent cases have been within younger people and thankfully our hospital admissions have remained low. But that is no excuse for complacency.

"The view from both the model group and the Strategic Intelligence Group is that hospitals admissions will inevitably and sadly rise if cases continue to do so."

Mr Swann said that the current R number if at around 1.3, and is "definitely above 1".

On Thursday the Department of Health reported no further deaths and 51 new cases of coronavirus, , bringing the total number of infections to 6,556 - 298 positive cases were recorded by DoH in last the seven days.

The death toll remains at 559.

So far 247, 876 people have been tested for the virus.

There are currently 10 Covid-19 patients in hospital, however none of these patients are in intensive care.

There are 8 active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

