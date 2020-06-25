Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: Social distancing to be reduced to one metre, Executive announces
NI death toll remains at 547Scroll down for live updates
The two metre social distancing rule in Northern Ireland is to be reduced to one metre, First Minister Arlene Foster has announced.
It comes just days after Prime Boris Johnson announced the rule change in England and it will be warmly welcomed by the local hospitality industry.
Speaking at the Executive's Covid-19 update, Mrs Foster said: "A minimum one-metre distance between individuals can be considered acceptable in circumstances where appropriate mitigations are made."
She said the relaxations had been made through the efforts of people to drive down the rate of infection.
"Northern Ireland is opening up again, however there is an onus on all of us not to ease the fight and vigilance against Covid-19," she added.
Other restrictions that are to be lifted include:
The news comes after the Department of Health confirmed that no further coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.
Testing has also revealed one further case of the virus.
There are 29 people in hospital with one in intensive care with the disease. Forty-four care homes are dealing with an outbreak.
Here's how Thursday unfolded: